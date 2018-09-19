County Championship: Tim Bresnan takes 5-28 as Tykes forge ahead against Hants

Tim Bresnan improved on his best first-class figures, but his career-best remains his 6-19 in the T20 Roses match against Lancashire in 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day two): Yorkshire 184: Edwards 4-83 & 172-4: Lyth 60*, Kohler-Cadmore 33 Hampshire 157: Bresnan 5-28 Yorkshire (3 pts) lead Hampshire (3 pts) by 199 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire batsmen Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore became the first two batsmen to pass 30 runs in the match to help the Tykes build a potentially match-winning lead against Hampshire.

After resuming on 79-5 at Headingley, Hampshire ended up 27 behind on first innings as they were all out for 157.

Tim Bresnan took three of the wickets to finish with a first-class best 5-28.

Kohler-Cadmore went late on for 33, but Lyth remained on 60 not out, with Yorkshire 172-4 and 199 runs in front.

Victory for the Tykes over already-safe Hampshire would send their Northern rivals Lancashire down to Division Two, as well as sealing bottom side Worcestershire's relegation.

Bresnan, 33, has endured a largely frustrating season but, after opting to stay at Headingley by signing a new two-year contract, the former England all-rounder is now ending the season well, having taken his ninth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket - and his first since August 2016.

In reply, New Zealand opener Jeet Raval failed again, caught behind off Fidel Edwards, before Liam Dawson marked his England one-day recall by removing Harry Brook and Gary Ballance either side of tea.

But Yorkshire wrested back the initiative when Kohler-Cadmore came in to hit five fours and a six in a stand of 51 with Lyth, who then added a further 40 with Jonny Tattersall (14 not out).