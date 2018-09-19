County Championship: Tim Bresnan takes 5-28 as Tykes forge ahead against Hants

Tim Bresnan improved on his best first-class figures, but his career-best remains his 6-19 in the T20 Roses match against Lancashire in 2017
Tim Bresnan improved on his best first-class figures, but his career-best remains his 6-19 in the T20 Roses match against Lancashire in 2017
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day two):
Yorkshire 184: Edwards 4-83 & 172-4: Lyth 60*, Kohler-Cadmore 33
Hampshire 157: Bresnan 5-28
Yorkshire (3 pts) lead Hampshire (3 pts) by 199 runs
Scorecard

Yorkshire batsmen Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore became the first two batsmen to pass 30 runs in the match to help the Tykes build a potentially match-winning lead against Hampshire.

After resuming on 79-5 at Headingley, Hampshire ended up 27 behind on first innings as they were all out for 157.

Tim Bresnan took three of the wickets to finish with a first-class best 5-28.

Kohler-Cadmore went late on for 33, but Lyth remained on 60 not out, with Yorkshire 172-4 and 199 runs in front.

Victory for the Tykes over already-safe Hampshire would send their Northern rivals Lancashire down to Division Two, as well as sealing bottom side Worcestershire's relegation.

Bresnan, 33, has endured a largely frustrating season but, after opting to stay at Headingley by signing a new two-year contract, the former England all-rounder is now ending the season well, having taken his ninth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket - and his first since August 2016.

In reply, New Zealand opener Jeet Raval failed again, caught behind off Fidel Edwards, before Liam Dawson marked his England one-day recall by removing Harry Brook and Gary Ballance either side of tea.

But Yorkshire wrested back the initiative when Kohler-Cadmore came in to hit five fours and a six in a stand of 51 with Lyth, who then added a further 40 with Jonny Tattersall (14 not out).

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you