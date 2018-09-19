County Championship: Gloucestershire fight back against Northants

Gloucestershire's David Payne signed a contract extension until 2021 earlier this week

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day two): Gloucestershire 125: Payne 23* Miles 23; Hutton 4-65 Northants 173: Rossington 43; Payne 3-29, Miles 3-52 Gloucestershire (3 pts) trail Northants (3 pts) by 48 runs Scorecard

Gloucestershire fought back well to restrict Northamptonshire to a 48-run first-innings lead before rain ended the second day's play early at Bristol.

David Payne and Craig Miles each took three wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 173.

Only four Northants batsmen reached double figures, with Adam Rossington's 43 the top score.

He made his runs from only 29 balls during a stand of 72 in just nine overs with Richard Levi (30).

Only 53 overs of play were possible before the weather closed in as the Northants innings came to an end.

There was no play after the tea interval, with umpires Paul Pollard and Mike Burns eventually calling a halt just before 16:45 BST.