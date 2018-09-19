County Championship: Zak Crawley pushes Kent to promotion brink

From the section

Zak Crawley's previous highest first-class score was 96

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground (day two): Glamorgan 186 & 33-4: Stevens 2-10 Kent 436: Crawley 168, Billings 85; Bull 3-64 Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Kent (8 pts) by 217 runs Scorecard

Young Kent batsman Zak Crawley pushed his team to the brink of promotion with a superb maiden century, reaching 168 against Glamorgan.

Crawley's classy knock off 237 balls steered his side to 436, a lead of 250 runs as they collected maximum bonus points.

He shared a stand of 132 with captain Sam Billings (85) for the sixth wicket.

Demoralised Glamorgan then slumped to 33-4 at the close with 217 more runs needed to avoid an innings defeat.

Veteran all-rounder Darren Stevens took two wickets after earlier passing 15,000 first-class runs with his first boundary in a cameo of 30.

Kent could wrap up promotion with a game to spare, depending on the Sussex v Warwickshire result.