County Championship: Zak Crawley pushes Kent to promotion brink
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground (day two):
|Glamorgan 186 & 33-4: Stevens 2-10
|Kent 436: Crawley 168, Billings 85; Bull 3-64
|Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Kent (8 pts) by 217 runs
|Scorecard
Young Kent batsman Zak Crawley pushed his team to the brink of promotion with a superb maiden century, reaching 168 against Glamorgan.
Crawley's classy knock off 237 balls steered his side to 436, a lead of 250 runs as they collected maximum bonus points.
He shared a stand of 132 with captain Sam Billings (85) for the sixth wicket.
Demoralised Glamorgan then slumped to 33-4 at the close with 217 more runs needed to avoid an innings defeat.
Veteran all-rounder Darren Stevens took two wickets after earlier passing 15,000 first-class runs with his first boundary in a cameo of 30.
Kent could wrap up promotion with a game to spare, depending on the Sussex v Warwickshire result.