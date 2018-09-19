County Championship: Leicestershire beat Durham before tea on day two

Paul Collingwood made five runs in his two innings in his penultimate match before retirement

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day two): Leicestershire 321: Javid 58, Dexter 43; Salisbury 3-79, Harte 2-26 Durham 61: Lees 16; Abbas 5-23 & 66 Wood 15; Abbas 5-29 Leicestershire (22 pts) beat Durham (3 pts) by an innings and 194 runs Scorecard

Durham lost 20 wickets inside two sessions as they succumbed to an embarrassing innings defeat by Leicestershire before tea on day two.

Leicestershire had resumed on 316-8 and were quickly all out for 321.

But the visitors were then dismissed for just 61 in a reply lasting 28 overs, as Mohammad Abbas took 5-23.

Following on, Durham were all out for only 66 in less than 25 overs, as Pakistan's Abbas claimed a further five wickets for match figures of 10-52.

They were Durham's two lowest totals since becoming a first-class county, with four Durham batsmen failing to score a run in their first innings - including a golden duck for Paul Collingwood.

Opener Alex Lees' 16 was the highest score as only four batsmen reached double figures across the two innings.

By contrast, 10 Leicestershire batsman managed double figures in their first innings, with Abbas the sole exception, helping them claim their fifth win of the campaign.

Mohammad Abbas took 50 wickets for Leicestershire this season at an average of 17.72

Leicestershire's Mohammad Abbas told BBC Radio Leicester:

"The wind was incredible. It was very difficult to bowl in those conditions.

"But the pitch had some movement and we bowled at the right areas, so that's why we had success.

"I told the coach I would try to man of the match in my last game - I am going home for national (team) duties.

"Hopefully, I'll be back (in 2019). It depends on Pakistan."

Durham head coach Jon Lewis told BBC Newcastle:

"It is unacceptable and I can't use words you can broadcast to describe it and how I really feel.

"It is the first time I have used the word embarrassed about one of my teams but it was an embarrassment.

"It is happening so often. The batting group do not have a great deal of confidence and when they play on a difficult surface this keeps happening.

"It is not the first time this year a bowler in their first spell has not just done us damage, but blown us away."

Analysis - Durham could not cope with Abbas' pace

BBC Newcastle cricket commentator Martin Emmerson:

Durham suffered one of their worst days in County Championship history. Their first innings total was their worst, while there second innings was their second worst and second shortest in terms of overs faced at 24.3.

In all they managed 127 runs for 20 wickets in a total of 52.3 overs. Abbas was assisted by a horrendous gale-force wind and the Durham batsman simply could not cope with his pace.

It is their third two-day defeat of the season, and their third defeat by an innings, and they have been all out for less than 100 runs four times in 2018.