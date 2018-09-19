County Championship: Dean Elgar puts Surrey on top against Somerset

Surrey batsman Dean Elgar spent time with Somerset in 2013 and 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day two): Surrey 485: Elgar 110, Stoneman 85, Burns 78; Abell 3-52 Somerset 122-9: Banton 30; McKerr 3-20, Morkel 2-8 Somerset (1 pt) trail Surrey (8 pts) by 363 runs Scorecard

County champions Surrey enjoyed another dominant day against Somerset, putting themselves in contention to win by an innings for the sixth time in 2018.

Having resumed on 368-4, the visitors went on to make an imposing 485, with South Africa's Dean Elgar (110) scoring a century against his former county.

Somerset lost Marcus Trescothick to the first ball of their reply and were 11-3 after Morne Morkel's (2-8) spell.

They reached 122-9, still 363 behind, before bad light and then rain arrived.

Opener Tom Banton has so far top scored with 30 in his first Championship appearance, but Josh Davey (22) and Jack Leach (8) will continue on the third morning.

Somerset had been Surrey's biggest rivals prior to them sealing the title last week but have looked a long way short of their visitors at Taunton.

Surrey have been in complete control since Rory Burns (78) and Mark Stoneman (85) shared 147 for the first wicket on Tuesday, with Elgar's century, which came off 185 balls and included 18 fours, helping them bring up maximum batting points.

They did lose their last five wickets for just 39, as Tom Abell took 3-52 with his medium pace, but the momentum was not lost.

The dismissals of Trescothick, caught at second slip, and Azhar Ali left Somerset 2-2 and from that point they lost regular wickets to leave them in deep trouble.