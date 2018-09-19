County Championship: Storm Ali holds up dominant Middlesex as Derbyshire falter at Lord's

Matthew Critchley batted for 202 minutes, scoring his unbeaten 87 from 121 balls

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day two): Middlesex 423: Robson 134, Holden 119*; Palladino 4-92 Derbyshire: 222-6: Critchley 87* Bamber 3-35 Derbyshire (3 pts) trail Middlesex (5 pts) by 201 runs Scorecard

Middlesex seized control on day two to reduce Derbyshire to 222-6 and lead by 201 runs at Lord's, where high winds caused an unusual interruption to play.

Play was briefly suspended for bad light late in the final session because the retractable floodlights were unsafe to use, before the players returned.

Ethan Bamber did the main damage (3-35), with Matt Critchley's unbeaten 87 the backbone of Derbyshire's reply.

Middlesex earlier scored 423, with Max Holden managing 119 not out.

The hosts had been 350-8 overnight, but Holden and Tim Murtagh (39) put on 66 for the last wicket.

Relive day two as it happened in the latest round of Championship matches