County Championship: Sussex recover with bat after Warwickshire pressure

Jonathan Trott's century was his second of the Championship season and his 46th in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day two): Warwickshire 440: Trott 124, Bell 112, Hain 53; Archer 4-66 Sussex 224-5: Wiese 66*, Brown 58*, Burgess 46; Barker 3-37 Sussex (2 pts) trail Warwickshire (5 pts) by 216 runs Scorecard

Jonathan Trott scored a century as Warwickshire had the better of day two against Sussex before the hosts recovered in the evening session.

Trott resumed on 86 and eventually departed for 124 after Ian Bell (112) only added four to his overnight score.

Sam Hain made 53 but the Bears then lost their last six wickets for just 19 runs as they were bowled out for 440.

Keith Barker reduced Sussex to 14-3 but David Wiese (66 no) and Ben Brown (58 no) helped them reach 224-5 at stumps.

Warwickshire went into the match 33 points ahead of third-placed Sussex, and seem on the brink of a return to Division One of the County Championship.

Beginning the day on 308-2, veteran ex-England batsmen Bell and Trott added a further 24 for the third wicket before Danny Briggs trapped Bell lbw to break a 230-run partnership.

Archer (4-66) took four wickets in 11 deliveries to wrap up the Warwickshire tail but, with second-placed Kent in a commanding position against Gloucestershire, Sussex's hopes of promotion appeared to be slipping away when their top-order batsmen failed to make a mark, with Phil Salt and Harry Finch both out for ducks.

With Tom Haines unable to bat because of an ankle injury, Olly Stone removed Michael Burgess (46) and Luke Wells to leave the hosts on 87-5 but Wiese and Brown fought back before the close with an unbroken stand of 137.