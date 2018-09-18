Adil Rashid: England all-rounder set to sign new Yorkshire contract

Adil Rashid made 10 appearances for Yorkshire in limited-overs matches this season

England spinner Adil Rashid will sign a new contract with Yorkshire in the next few days, BBC Radio Leeds understands.

The Guardian reports that Rashid, 30, will agree a deal to play in all formats, having only played in limited-overs games for Yorkshire this season.

In July, Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon said he was "disappointed" by the leg-spinner's call-up for England's Test series against India.

In response, Rashid said he would consider his future with the club.

"It would have been nice to have got the support from your county or the people close to you, but if they do not want to give their support, that is their problem," Rashid said following his England selection.

"If they treat me like they have done, don't see any value in me and are disrespectful to me, I have to think about the future in terms of which county I play for."