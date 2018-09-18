Durham: Geoff Cook to leave director of cricket role at the season's end
-
- From the section Cricket
Durham director of cricket Geoff Cook is to leave his post at the end of the season as part of a club restructure.
The 66-year-old led the county to back-to-back County Championship titles in 2007 and 2008, and again in 2013.
"It comes with a heavy heart that I'm leaving Durham," Cook said. "I'm immensely proud of the work we've achieved during my 27-year stay."
Cook first joined Durham in 1991 as a player from Northamptonshire before their move into first-class cricket.
He then went on to become head coach in 2007, helping develop internationals including Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Steve Harmison, Graham Onions and Mark Stoneman.
"Geoff is a true legend of the club and his instrumental work has had an immeasurable impact on the success of Durham," chairman Sir Ian Botham said.
"His efforts in establishing Durham as a first-class county and turning the team from newcomers into a title-winning force will never be forgotten, alongside his superb coaching achievements.
"I would like to wish him the very best for the future."