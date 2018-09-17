James Tredwell: Kent and former England off-spinner retires

James Tredwell has not played for Kent this season after struggling with a shoulder injury

Kent and former England off-spinner James Tredwell has retired from cricket after an 18-year career.

Tredwell made his debut for Kent in 2000 and took 830 wickets in 613 games, but has not played for the first team this summer.

The 36-year-old was capped twice by England in Test cricket and also took 67 wickets in 62 limited-overs games.

"It has been an honour to play for Kent all these years," he told the club website.

"I am looking forward to giving something back to the game I love, whether it be as an umpire or coach.

"I will see where each role takes me and I am excited by the challenge ahead."