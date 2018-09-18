County Championship: Sam Robson hits ton as Middlesex make good start against Derbyshire

Sam Robson's last century was a knock of 159 against Yorkshire at Lord's in June 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day one): Middlesex 350-8: Robson 134, Holden 96*; Palladino 4-66 Derbyshire: Yet to bat Middlesex (4 pts) lead Derbyshire (2 pts) by 350 runs Scorecard

Sam Robson scored his first century for 15 months as Middlesex and Derbyshire played out an entertaining first day.

The former England opener scored 134 as Middlesex ended on 350-8.

Robson put on 132 for the fourth wicket with Max Holden (96 not out) before Tony Palladino (4-66) struck.

Palladino removed Robert White with his next ball before also getting rid of James Harris for a duck and Martin Andersson for three, as the hosts lost five wickets for 43 runs.

Hardus Viljoen (2-74) had earlier taken two key wickets - trapping opener Nick Gubbins lbw for 20 before Dawid Malan was caught at deep fine leg by Luis Reece for 16.