County Championship: Leicestershire battle past 300 against Durham

Neil Dexter is in his third season with Leicestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day one): Leicestershire 316-8: Javid 58, Dexter 43; Harte 2-26, Wood 2-35 Durham: Yet to bat Leicestershire (3 pts) lead Durham (2 pts) by 316 runs Scorecard

Leicestershire battled to a competitive total on a mixed opening day of their game against Durham.

Opener Ateeq Javid top-scored for the hosts with 58 before being trapped lbw by Chris Rushworth (2-64).

Although they lost wickets regularly, Neil Dexter (43) and Lewis Hill (42 not out) helped the home team past 300.

England bowler Mark Wood worked hard to finish with figures of 2-35 on a day when windy conditions made things particularly difficult for fielding.