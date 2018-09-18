County Championship: Matt Henry puts Kent in control against Glamorgan

Matt Henry has played nine Tests for New Zealand

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground (day one): Glamorgan 186 (67.1 overs): Murphy 80, Henry 4-45, Stewart 3-34 Kent 93-2 (26 overs): Crawley 56* Kent (3 pts), Glamorgan (0 pts) Scorecard

Kent took another step towards promotion as they bowled Glamorgan out for 186 at Canterbury, before reaching 93-2 in reply.

New Zealand paceman Matt Henry (4-45) took three morning wickets to wreck the top order.

Number three Jack Murphy, 23, was last out for a battling career-best 80, with no-one else passing 20.

Grant Stewart (3-34) and Darren Stevens (2-38) supported Henry well.

Henry's four-wicket haul extended his tally to 70 in a remarkably influential season.

Kent's reply was given a flying start by Zak Crawley, 20, who hit 56 not out off 79 balls in the evening gloom, though England Test hopeful Joe Denly fell to Kieran Bull for 30 just before the close.

Meanwhile, Kent have announced seamer Matt Hunn will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old took 56 wickets in 29 first-team games for the county.