County Championship: Northants on top over Gloucestershire as Brett Hutton shines

Brett Hutton joined Northants on a three-year contract from Nottinghamshire ahead of the 2018 season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day one): Gloucestershire 125: Payne 23* Miles 23; Hutton 4-65 Northants 4-1 Northants (3 pts) trail Gloucestershire (0 pts) by 121 runs Scorecard

Brett Hutton's four-wicket haul gave Northants the better of a rain-affected first day against Gloucestershire.

Hutton struck in his first over of the day to get rid of Miles Hammond for a nine-ball duck and ended with 4-65.

Gloucestershire slipped to 68-8 before Craig Miles made 23 and David Payne was unbeaten on 23 to help their side to 125 all out.

Northants closed on 4-1 in reply, trailing by 121 runs, as Hutton fell to David Payne for a three-ball duck.