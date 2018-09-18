County Championship: Northants on top over Gloucestershire as Brett Hutton shines
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day one):
|Gloucestershire 125: Payne 23* Miles 23; Hutton 4-65
|Northants 4-1
|Northants (3 pts) trail Gloucestershire (0 pts) by 121 runs
|Scorecard
Brett Hutton's four-wicket haul gave Northants the better of a rain-affected first day against Gloucestershire.
Hutton struck in his first over of the day to get rid of Miles Hammond for a nine-ball duck and ended with 4-65.
Gloucestershire slipped to 68-8 before Craig Miles made 23 and David Payne was unbeaten on 23 to help their side to 125 all out.
Northants closed on 4-1 in reply, trailing by 121 runs, as Hutton fell to David Payne for a three-ball duck.