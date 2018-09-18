County Championship: Wickets tumble between Yorkshire and Hampshire

Gareth Berg got rid of Gary Ballance and Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the space of two overs

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day one): Yorkshire 184: Ballance 30; Edwards 4-83 Hampshire 79-5: Vince 25; Bresnan 2-10 Hampshire (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (1 pt) by 105 runs Scorecard

Fifteen wickets fell on day one of the Division One match between Yorkshire and Hampshire at Headlingley.

Both sides are still not mathematically certain of playing top-flight cricket next season and the hosts were all out for 184, as Fidel Edwards took 4-83.

Gary Ballance top scored with 30 as he passed 10,000 career first-class runs.

Hampshire closed 105 behind on 79-5, with only Joe Weatherley (21) and James Vince (25) reaching double figures, while Tim Bresnan took 2-10.

With Worcestershire already dropping five batting bonus points in being dismissed for only 94 in their match with Essex, Hampshire are all but safe and Yorkshire's task has been made much easier.

Both sides found it hard going on a tough pitch to bat on and, despite seven Yorkshire players reaching double figures, no-one made more than 30.

In reply, Weatherley hit Jack Brooks for three successive fours before being trapped leg before to the last ball of the fourth over as Hampshire slipped from 29-0 to 68-5.

Tom Alsop and Kyle Abbott saw the visitors to the close on a difficult day for the batsmen.