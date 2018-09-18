County Championship: Essex's Jamie Porter stars against Worcestershire

Jamie Porter now has 48 Championship wickets this season at an average of 25.39

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground (day one): Worcestershire 94: Clarke 28; Porter 7-41 Essex 252-5: Vijay 85, Westley 55; Barnard 2-35 Essex (4 pts) lead Worcestershire (1 pt) by 158 runs Scorecard

Essex paceman Jamie Porter claimed a career-best 7-41 as Essex pushed Worcestershire closer to relegation on day one at Chelmsford.

The T20 Blast winners were brought down to earth as they were hustled out for 94, their lowest score of the season.

Porter's first five wickets took him only 4.4 overs as his consistent line and length brought swift rewards.

Murali Vijay (85) and Tom Westley (55) then led Essex to 252-5 in reply at stumps, a lead of 158.

Worcestershire began the match on 96 points, 30 behind sixth-placed Yorkshire - and with a maximum of 144 to aim for if they could end the season with two maximum-points wins.

Their failure to secure any batting points was a major blow to their chances and, with Porter exploiting the pitch superbly, they could certainly not afford the run out of Ollie Westbury after he and partner Joe Clarke ended up at the same end.

Porter's throw to the other end was poor, with keeper Adam Wheater unable to gather it cleanly, but the two Worcestershire batsmen had already accepted that one of them would have to go.

Essex were 138-1 but the dismissal of Vijay, bowled by Josh Tongue with the final ball before tea, gave the away dressing room a lift and they picked up three more wickets in the final session.

And there was one small crumb of comfort for Worcestershire in that Yorkshire failed to earn any batting points either in their home match against Hampshire.