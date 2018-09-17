David Payne: Long-serving Gloucestershire bowler extends contract until 2021

David Payne took his 400th Gloucestershire wicket last week

Gloucestershire bowler David Payne has signed a contract extension until 2021.

The 27-year-old, who is currently the club's longest-serving cricketer, has featured in more than 200 matches since his debut in a List A game in 2009.

The left-arm opener also took his 400th wicket for the club in last week's County Championship Division Two victory over Glamorgan.

"I have huge ambitions to win trophies for this club and to play for my country," Payne told the club website.