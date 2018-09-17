Wayne Parnell: Worcestershire sign South Africa all-rounder on Kolpak deal

Wayne Parnell spent four months out with a shoulder injury at the start of 2018

Worcestershire have signed South Africa all-rounder Wayne Parnell on a three-year Kolpak deal, following his spell as an overseas player this season.

The 29-year-old was a member of the Worcestershire side that won the T20 Blast for the first time on Saturday.

The move means the Pears free up an overseas player slot, and Parnell will be unable to play for his country.

Fellow countryman Morne Morkel was the highest-profile Kolpak signing this summer, taking 50 wickets for Surrey.

Parnell has played six Tests, 65 one-day internationals and 40 T20 matches for South Africa, but last appeared for the Proteas in October 2017.

He has played in the T20 Blast and County Championship for Worcestershire after initially joining them in July.