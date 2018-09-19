County Championship: Pick your own team of the season

Surrey batsman Rory Burns scored 1241 runs at an average of 68.94

Rory Burns or Daryl Mitchell? Ian Bell or Ollie Pope? Dane Vilas or Tim Ambrose? Morne Morkel or Matt Henry?

Another season of County Championship cricket is almost over.

But who deserves to be included in a county team of the season?

Choose your own XI below and we will collate the votes to put together an overall team which will be revealed during the final round of Championship games next week.

Statistics as of 00.01 BST on 18 September.

Pick your county team of the season

Who is in your County Championship team of the season? Choose your XI and share it with your friends.

Find out more

Top Stories

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you