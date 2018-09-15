BBC Sport - Pat Brown stuns Lancashire batsmen taking three wickets in late over to seal Worcestershire win

'Stunning' Brown over seals win for Worcestershire

Worcestershire Rapids progressed to the final of the T20 Vitality Blast series after beating Lancashire by 20 runs after a stunning late over from Pat Brown where he took three of his four wickets

