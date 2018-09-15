BBC Sport - Pat Brown stuns Lancashire batsmen taking three wickets in late over to seal Worcestershire win
'Stunning' Brown over seals win for Worcestershire
- From the section Cricket
Worcestershire Rapids progressed to the final of the T20 Vitality Blast series after beating Lancashire by 20 runs after a stunning late over from Pat Brown where he took three of his four wickets
