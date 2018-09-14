Ricardo Vasconcelos: Northamptonshire wicketkeeper/batsman signs contract extension

Ricardo Vasconcelos
Ricardo Vasconcelos averaged 12.17 in seven T20 Blast innings this season

Northamptonshire wicketkeeper/batsman Ricardo Vasconcelos has signed a contract extension to stay with the club until the end of the 2021 season.

South African Vasconcelos has scored 527 runs in eight first-class matches since joining Northants in May.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Portugal, has also featured in 11 limited-overs games.

"Ricardo has impressed everybody with the quality of his batting," head coach David Ripley told the club website.

"We took a bit of a punt on each other and the signs are things are working out very well for both parties."

