Ricardo Vasconcelos: Northamptonshire wicketkeeper/batsman signs contract extension
- From the section Cricket
Northamptonshire wicketkeeper/batsman Ricardo Vasconcelos has signed a contract extension to stay with the club until the end of the 2021 season.
South African Vasconcelos has scored 527 runs in eight first-class matches since joining Northants in May.
The 20-year-old, who was born in Portugal, has also featured in 11 limited-overs games.
"Ricardo has impressed everybody with the quality of his batting," head coach David Ripley told the club website.
"We took a bit of a punt on each other and the signs are things are working out very well for both parties."