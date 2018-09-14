Steven Finn: Seamer to miss Middlesex's final two games of season with knee injury

Middlesex bowler Steven Finn's last outing for England was a one-day international against South Africa in May 2017

Middlesex seamer Steven Finn will miss the final two games of the County Championship Division Two season due to an ongoing knee problem.

Finn, 29, is taking time off to rehabilitate his left knee, with Middlesex out of promotion contention.

A statement on the club website said Finn's injury had "hampered his ability to perform close to his best".

It added that the England international would "concentrate on getting his knee right for 2019".