BBC Sport - Surrey win County Championship: Alec Stewart hopes county can win multiple titles
Champions Surrey must push on - Stewart
- From the section Cricket
Director of cricket Alec Stewart says Surrey have had to wait "too long" to get their hands back on the County Championship trophy.
Surrey claimed the title for the first time since 2002 with a three-wicket victory at Worcestershire, winning the championship with two games still to play.
READ MORE: Surrey seal first County Championship title for 16 years