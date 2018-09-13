BBC Sport - Surrey win County Championship: Alec Stewart hopes county can win multiple titles

Champions Surrey must push on - Stewart

  • From the section Cricket

Director of cricket Alec Stewart says Surrey have had to wait "too long" to get their hands back on the County Championship trophy.

Surrey claimed the title for the first time since 2002 with a three-wicket victory at Worcestershire, winning the championship with two games still to play.

READ MORE: Surrey seal first County Championship title for 16 years

Top videos

Video

Champions Surrey must push on - Stewart

  • From the section Cricket
Video

The 17-year-old dressing football's biggest names

Video

Leicester Square, Waterford & Fullman - Mark Wahlberg talks football

Video

Watch the world's first quadruple tail whip on a mountain bike

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Atherton's mountain bike world title winning run - from her point of view

  • From the section Cycling
Video

I was a blubbering wreck - Collingwood

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Alvarez fight is a real war - Golovkin

  • From the section Boxing
Video

I can't carry the heavyweight division alone - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Wright relives record-breaking goal at Highbury

Video

Listen to Marvin Sordell's poem about his depression

Video

Meet the brains behind Bands FC

Video

I was on the floor in bits, crying - Weir

Video

Ings explains his goalscoring bet with Salah

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you