Zak Chappell: Nottinghamshire sign Leicestershire all-rounder

Zak Chappell
Zak Chappell is Nottinghamshire's third signing for next season after Ben Slater and Ben Duckett

Nottinghamshire have signed Leicestershire all-rounder Zak Chappell on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old has taken 16 wickets in the County Championship this season and averages 31.29 with the bat.

"This is a dream move and I'm excited to get started at such a prestigious club," he said,

"Nottinghamshire have a top-quality squad and I think it will be the perfect place for me to take my game to the next level."

