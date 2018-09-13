County Championship: Gloucestershire ease to win over Glamorgan

Craig Miles made his first-class debut for Gloucestershire as a 16-year old but will now join Warwickshire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day four): Glamorgan 137 Cooke 60; Payne 4-25, Miles 4-42 & 251 Van der Gugten 60*, Lloyd 54; M Taylor 5-81, Miles 4-48 Gloucestershire 354: J Taylor 112, Charlesworth 72; van der Gugten 4-66 & 35-1 Gloucestershire (22 pts) beat Glamorgan (2 pts) by 9 wickets Scorecard

Gloucestershire took just 58 minutes on the fourth day to complete a nine-wicket Championship victory over Glamorgan.

They were left a target of just 35, with Chris Dent and James Bracey seeing them home after the early loss of Miles Hammond to Timm van der Gugten.

The Dutch international was left on 60 not out in Glamorgan's 251 all out.

Matt Taylor took the final home wicket to claim 5-81, while Craig Miles took 4-48.

It was Gloucestershire's fourth win of the season and Glamorgan's sixth consecutive defeat.