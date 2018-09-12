James Anderson: Lancashire bowler available for T20 Blast Finals Day

Media playback is not supported on this device 'He's done it' - Anderson breaks McGrath record to seal England win

James Anderson is one of four England players made available to play for their counties at T20 Blast Finals Day.

With his 564th Test wicket on Tuesday, Lancashire's Anderson became the most successful pace bowler in Test history.

County team-mates Jos Buttler and Keaton Jennings can also feature at Edgbaston on Saturday, as can Worcestershire's Moeen Ali.

Meanwhile, Alastair Cook will not play again for Essex in the County Championship again this season.

Opener Cook, 33, made a second-innings century in his 161st and final Test before retiring from international cricket as England wrapped up a 4-1 series win over India at The Oval.

He has agreed a new three-year contract with Essex, the club he has played for throughout his career.

Jennings and Moeen are free to play in their respective counties' final Championship games of the summer on 24-27 September, while Surrey duo Ollie Pope and Sam Curran are able to play in the leaders' last two fixtures.

A late decision will be taken on the availability of Anderson and new-ball partner Stuart Broad for Lancashire and Nottinghamshire respectively in the final round of matches.

Test captain Joe Root, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and all-rounder Ben Stokes are among the players to be rested for the remainder of the county season.

England depart for their tour of Sri Lanka on 30 September.