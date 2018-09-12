County Championship: Worcestershire still in hunt against Surrey

Morne Morkel has taken over 50 Championship wickets for Surrey in nine appearances

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Blackfinch New Road (day three): Worcestershire 336 & 203: Fell 89; Morkel 5-24, Virdi 3-73 Surrey 268: Burns 122, Pope 48; Parnell 3-56 & 70-0 Surrey (5pts) need another 202 to beat Worcestershire (6pts) with 10 wickets left Scorecard

Tom Fell hit his second half-century of the game to give Worcestershire a chance of victory over champions-in-waiting Surrey at New Road.

Fell's 89 was his highest score of the summer, but superb bowling by Morne Morkel saw the home side subside from 181-4 to 203 all out in 13 overs.

It left the Division One leaders with a victory target of 272.

And they were 70-0 at stumps, with Rory Burns 33 not out, having made 122 in their first-innings total of 268.

Following Somerset's two-day defeat by Hampshire, Burns' side only need to avoid defeat to win the title for the first time since 2002 and 19th time in all - but they would like to do so in style by clinching a ninth successive Championship win.

Surrey only added 55 to their overnight 213-6 to concede a first-innings deficit of 68, with captain Burns caught at mid-on off Ed Barnard, and a stand of 65 between Fell and Daryl Mitchell gave Worcestershire a solid start in reply.

Mitchell went for 15, brilliantly caught one-handed by a diving Burns at slip, but Fell went on to reach 50 off 79 balls.

However, his eventual dismissal, bowled by a beauty from Morkel just before tea, was the catalyst for a collapse, which included the first-ball dismissal of Joe Clarke, who was caught at short leg off spinner Amar Virdi (3-73).

Burns and Mark Stoneman went along in relative comfort for the final 20 overs of play, with the latter collecting a boundary from the penultimate delivery of the day by Barnard, to reach the close on 37.

Worcestershire are bottom of Division One, with seventh-placed Yorkshire close to completing victory against Roses rivals Lancashire, who are sixth.