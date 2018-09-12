County Championship: Yorkshire on top against Lancashire in Roses match

Tim Bresnan made the first breakthrough in Lancashire's second innings, trapping Karl Brown lbw for 10

Specsavers County Championship Division, Emerald Headingley (day three): Yorkshire 209 & 272: Ballance 83, Kohler-Cadmore 63; Bailey 4-69 Lancashire 252 & 109-7: Livingstone 28; Coad 4-14 Lancashire (5 pts) need 121 runs to beat Yorkshire (4 pts) with three wickets left Scorecard

Yorkshire require three more wickets on the final day of the Roses match to beat rivals Lancashire, who slipped to 109-7, chasing 230 at Headingley.

The game was finely poised at 81-3, but Jack Brooks bowled Liam Livingstone before two wickets in three balls from Ben Coad swung it in the hosts' favour.

Josh Bohannon and Keshav Maharaj will resume needing 121 more runs to win.

Gary Ballance (83) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (63) earlier put on 148 to drag Yorkshire towards 272 all out.

In a game of twists and turns, the Tykes had to recover from a first-innings deficit of 42 and were still trailing when Harry Brook was the third wicket to fall on the second day.

With no other Yorkshire batsman making more than 33 in the match, the partnership between Ballance and Kohler-Cadmore, who made 105 not out in the first innings, looks likely to prove decisive.

Despite losing Karl Brown, Alex Davies and Steven Croft cheaply, the Lancashire chase was going along steadily with captain Livingstone and Dane Vilas at the crease.

But the dismissal of Livingstone sparked a collapse as the visitors lost four wickets for only 29 runs on the third evening, with Coad (4-14) even threatening to finish the game before the close.

Victory for Yorkshire would see them leapfrog Lancashire and move out of the relegation places.

Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson:

"It ended up being a good day. I'm absolutely delighted to be where we are. The lads showed composure in tough circumstances. If you'd have offered me this position at the start of the day, I'd have certainly taken it.

"We felt anything over 200 we had a chance with. Then the way we went about their work in the evening session was outstanding.

"We knew if we started by keeping them dry, we'd create chances. We got Davies early and chipped away before Brooksy and Coady had a mad half hour.

"But we have a lot of work to do in the morning and a professional job to do to try and win the game."

Lancashire fast bowler Graham Onions:

"There's a lot of emotion, a bit of anger and a bit of disappointment. We're in a position we've been in all year where we've put ourselves massively on the back foot.

"Credit to Yorkshire, they've dug in. We bowled some pretty good balls at them and they've shown some real character. You have to show determination like Gary Ballance did, and we haven't been able to do that.

"From my point of view, we've certainly not shown enough character. They've outplayed us in the two days. We won the first day, and they've won the next two. It's very, very disappointing.

"The batters don't mean to get out. They're training hard, but we just haven't got going at all. We have some good players in that dressing room. But we're losing wickets in clusters. We've got to hold our hands up and be brutally honest - we haven't performed as well as we could have."