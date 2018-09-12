County Championship: Promotion-chasing Kent seal win over Middlesex

Sam Billings is hoping to lead Kent back to Division One for the first time since 2010

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day three): Middlesex 161 & 186: Robson 36, Malan 32; Henry 4-40, Stevens 3-46 Kent 192 & 157-7: Kuhn 39, Dickson 32; Fuller 3-53 Kent (19 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by three wickets Scorecard

Kent boosted their hopes of promotion from Division Two and ended those of Middlesex by completing a three-wicket win on the third morning at Lord's.

Chasing a target of 156, they had ended day two just 52 runs short on 104-4.

James Fuller (3-53) and Ethan Bamber (2-34) shared three wickets between them, including Heino Kuhn for 39.

But a lucky inside edge for four by Sam Billings off Fuller ended the game by taking the total to 157-7 and left the Kent captain unbeaten on 31.

The 19 points earned by the visitors took them to the top of the table, pending the outcome of Warwickshire's away game against Leicestershire.

And Middlesex are now unable to catch either side after their fourth defeat of the season - leaving Kent, Warwickshire and Sussex to contest the two promotion spots.