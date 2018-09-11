BBC Sport - England v India: James Anderson bowls Mohammed Shami to break Glenn McGrath's record
'He's done it' - Anderson breaks McGrath record to seal England win
- From the section Cricket
James Anderson bowls Mohammed Shami to claim his 564th Test wicket and surpass Glenn McGrath as the most successful fast bowler in Test history, and secure victory in the fifth Test against India at The Oval.
