County Championship: Gloucestershire on verge of win over Glamorgan

Craig Miles made his first class debut for Gloucestershire as a 16-year old but will now join Warwickshire, a move that was announced while he was at the crease against Glamorgan.

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day three): Glamorgan 137 Cooke 60; Payne 4-25, Miles 4-42 & 235-9 Van der Gugten 58*, Lloyd 54; Miles 4-47, M Taylor 4-71 Gloucestershire 354: J Taylor 112, Charlesworth 72; van der Gugten 4-66 Glamorgan (2 pts) lead Gloucestershire (6 pts) by 18 runs Scorecard

Gloucestershire raced to the verge of victory but were then held up by some protracted tail-end resistance as Glamorgan unexpectedly took the game into a fourth day.

The home side finished on 235-9, a slim lead of just 18 runs.

Warwickshire-bound Craig Miles (4-47) blew away the top order with a spell of three for nought before lunch.

But Timm van der Gugten's gutsy county top score of 58 not out prevented a three-day finish.

Ruaidhri Smith (34) and Kieran Bull (30 off 135 balls) also provided the obduracy their colleagues had lacked as Glamorgan only lost two wickets in the final session despite the probing of Miles and Matt Taylor (4-71).

Earlier Jack Taylor (112, his best of the season) and 17-year-old Ben Charlesworth (72) took Gloucestershire to 354 all out.

Strangely Miles's move to Warwickshire on a three-year deal, following that of fellow seamer Liam Norwell, was announced while he was batting.