County Championship: Northamptonshire and Derbyshire game in balance

Northamptonshire's Brett Hutton has now taken five wickets in an innings four times this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground (day three): Northamptonshire 255 & 198-8: Vasconcelos 62; Viljoen 4-51, Rampaul 3-53 Derbyshire 222: Hughes 75; Hutton 5-59, Sanderson 3-61 Northamptonshire (5pts) lead Derbyshire (4 pts) by 231 runs with two wickets left Scorecard

Northamptonshire seamer Brett Hutton took 5-59 as their Championship match with Derbyshire progressed towards a final-day run chase at Wantage Road.

Hutton's efforts helped the home side dismiss Derbyshire for 222 for a first-innings lead of 33 runs.

Ricardo Vasconcelos (62) and Richard Levi (46) then put on 75 as Northants tried to accelerate their scoring.

The loss of three wickets for one run checked their progress and they were 198-8 at stumps, 231 ahead.

Hardus Viljoen (4-51) claimed three wickets in four overs in the final session, including Hutton for a duck, while fellow pace bowler Ravi Rampaul - who held onto a one-handed caught-and-bowled chance to dismiss opener Ben Curran for 11 - earlier took 3-53.