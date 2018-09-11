Darren Stevens: Kent all-rounder signs new one-year deal at 42

Darren Stevens
Darren Stevens is Kent's all-time T20 top scorer and is 72 runs off reaching the milestone of 15,000 first-class runs

Veteran all-rounder Darren Stevens has signed a new one-year deal to stay at Kent until the end of the 2019 season.

The 42-year-old, who joined Kent in 2005, has scored 14,928 first-class runs and taken 449 wickets.

He made his debut for Leicestershire in 1997 and took a career-best 8-75 for Kent against the Foxes last season.

Stevens hit 64 with the bat and took 4-44 with the ball at Middlesex on Monday as Kent continue to push for promotion from County Championship Division Two.

