County Championship: Taylor-made lead for Gloucestershire v Glamorgan

Jack Taylor has spent the past eight seasons with Gloucestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day two): Glamorgan 137 (38.1 overs): Cooke 60; Payne 4-25, Miles 4-42 Gloucestershire 284-6 (102 overs): J Taylor 98*, Charlesworth 65*; van der Gugten 2-54, Hogan 2-77 Glamorgan 2 pts, Gloucestershire 5 pts Scorecard

Gloucestershire tightened their grip on day two in Cardiff as they reached 284-6, a substantial lead of 147 over Glamorgan.

Jack Taylor led the way with a chanceless innings of 98 not out, starting in restrained fashion but accelerating later.

He received mature support from 17-year-old Ben Charlesworth, who reached 65 not out.

Michael Hogan bowled Ryan Higgins for 18 to provide Glamorgan's only success.

Play was restricted to 47 overs because of morning rain and bad light in the evening, with Taylor left two short of his first century of the Championship season, and his stand with Charlesworth already worth 143 runs.