BBC Sport - England v India: Virat Kohli dismissed for a golden duck by Stuart Broad

Kohli out for golden duck on 'extraordinary' day

  • From the section Cricket

Virat Kohli is out for a golden duck, edging behind a Stuart Broad delivery as India lose three early wickets chasing a mammoth target of 464 to beat England in the fifth Test at The Oval.

