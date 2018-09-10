BBC Sport - Alastair Cook reaches century in his final Test innings

Watch: Cook reaches century in final Test innings

  • From the section Cricket

Watch the moment England opener Alastair Cook reaches a century in his last-ever Test innings before retiring.

It happens in bizarre circumstances as an overthrow by an India fielder gives him the four runs he needed to reach three figures.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - TMS commentary, in-play clips & live text

READ:Cook hits century in final Test innings

