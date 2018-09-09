BBC Sport - England v India highlights: Alastair Cook remains unbeaten after Ravindra Jadeja scores 86 not out
Highlights: Cook digs in after Jadeja revives India hopes
- From the section Cricket
Alastair Cook moves to 46 not out in his final innings as an international cricketer following Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 86 that keeps India in contention on day three of the fifth Test at the Oval.
