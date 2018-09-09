BBC Sport - England v India highlights: Alastair Cook remains unbeaten after Ravindra Jadeja scores 86 not out

Highlights: Cook digs in after Jadeja revives India hopes

Alastair Cook moves to 46 not out in his final innings as an international cricketer following Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 86 that keeps India in contention on day three of the fifth Test at the Oval.

REPORT: Alastair Cook extends hosts' advantage at The Oval

WATCH MORE: Cook receives guard of honour from India

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Cook digs in after Jadeja revives India hopes

Video

Watch: Serena Williams calls umpire 'liar' and 'thief'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: Moto2 rider grabs rival's brake lever

Video

Serena Williams' US Open court outburst

  • From the section News
Video

Standing ovation as Cook walks out for last England innings

Video

Watch: Moeen makes breakthrough as Virahi edges behind for 56

Video

Watch: Jadeja marks half-century with unusual sword-like celebration

Video

Highlights: Arsenal 5-0 Liverpool

Video

Dominant Atherton wins record fifth world title

Video

England need to 'stick to principles' - Southgate

Video

Farah seals record fifth Great North Run title

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you