England v India: James Anderson breaks Glenn McGrath's record for Test wickets

Fifth Specsavers Test, The Kia Oval (day five) England 332 & 423-8 dec: Cook 147, Root 125, Vihari 3-37 India 292 & 345: Rahul 149, Pant 114, Anderson 3-45 England win by 118 runs; take series 4-1 Scorecard

James Anderson took the final wicket to become the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket and secure a 118-run victory in the fifth Test against India at The Oval.

The 33-year-old bowled Mohammed Shami to claim his 564th wicket, surpassing the record of Australia's Glenn McGrath.

It secured a 4-1 series victory for England, who were held up for much of the fifth day by centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

However, a stunning leg-break from Adil Rashid dismissed Rahul as the tourists fell from 325-5 to 345 all out.

England toil before magical finish

Anderson drew level with McGrath's record with two quick wickets on Monday evening, but he and England could not force victory on Tuesday until late into the final session.

Rahul and Pant's 204-run stand gave India faint hope of an improbable victory, but Rashid dismissed both players in successive overs to put England on top.

The final three wickets fell quickly: Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja both edged Sam Curran behind before Anderson bowled Shami with a full, straight delivery.

The players were then led off the field by Alastair Cook in his final Test match for England.

"The last two days will live long in the memory," ex-England captain Michael Vaughan said on Test Match Special.

"What a week we have had and what a series it has been."

