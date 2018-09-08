Local club cricket results in NI

Lisburn won promotion back to the Premier League after a season's absence with a 137-run victory over Donacloney in their Section One contest.

David Simpson contributed 64 runs to help Lisburn to score 220-8 and he then took 3-20 as Donacloney were all out for 83.

The victory saw Lisburn regain their Premier League status as they finished four points clear of Holywood.

Robinson Services League Section 1

Lisburn 220-8: D Simpson 64; C Woods 4-59

Donacloney 83: D Simpson 3-20, R Booth 3-15

Lisburn won by 137 runs

Waringstown and Muckamore took one win apiece from their back-to-back T20 matches at Moylena.

Muckamore secured a seven-wicket victory in the first match but Waringstown ensured that the points were shared with a 10-wicket success in the second contest.

Robinson Services Premier League

Muckamore v Waringstown - Match 1

Waringstown 112-8: S Khan 35, L Nelson 30; D Steen 3-18

Muckamore 113-3 (17.1 overs): D Miller 59no

Muckamore won by seven wickets

Muckamore v Waringstown - Match 2

Muckamore 51 (10.5 overs): D Miller 15; G Kidd 5-14

Waringstown 52-9: A Dennison 34 no

Waringstown won by ten wickets