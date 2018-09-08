BBC Sport - England v India: Virat Kohli is dismissed for 49 off the bowling of Ben Stokes
'Significant moment in the game' - Stokes dismisses Kohli
- From the section Cricket
Virat Kohli falls one run short of his half-century to Ben Stokes as England take control on day two of the fifth Test at The Oval.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - TMS commentary, in-play clips & live text
Available to UK users only.
Virat Kohli falls one run short of his half-century as India lose late wickets on day two of the fifth Test.