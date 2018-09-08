BBC Sport - England v India: Virat Kohli is dismissed for 49 off the bowling of Ben Stokes

'Significant moment in the game' - Stokes dismisses Kohli

Virat Kohli falls one run short of his half-century to Ben Stokes as England take control on day two of the fifth Test at The Oval.

