Murali Vijay: Essex sign India opener for rest of County Championship season

Murali Vijay averages 39.33 in Test cricket and has scored 12 centuries

Essex have signed India Test opener Murali Vijay for the remainder of the County Championship season.

Vijay will be available for the final three Division One matches, with Essex still not safe from relegation.

The 34-year-old, who has played 59 Tests, featured in the first two games of the current series against England but made just 26 runs in four innings.

"Vijay's run-scoring ability means he can be the difference-maker in a game," said Essex coach Anthony McGrath.

"The campaign is coming to an end and we have some really big games over the next month, so getting someone in with the experience and international quality that Murali possesses could make all the difference for us."