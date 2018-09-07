Ashar Zaidi: Pakistan-born all-rounder released by Essex

Ashar Zaidi.
Ashar Zaidi joined Essex in January 2016 after a spell with Sussex

Essex have released veteran Pakistan-born all-rounder Ashar Zaidi.

Zaidi, 37, specialised in limited-overs cricket but was also part of the Essex side that won back-to-back County Championship titles - Division Two in 2016 and Division One in 2017.

Head coach Anthony McGrath said: "Ashar has been an important part of the squad. His ability to strike the ball long and hard was special to watch."

Essex have also released academy graduate all-rounder Callum Taylor, 21.

