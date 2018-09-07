County Championship: Durham hold out for draw with Warwickshire

Warwickshire pace bowler Olly Stone took 10 wickets in a match for the first time in his career

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day four): Warwickshire 310 & 199: Hain 58*, Patel 7-54 Durham 292: Stone 7-59 & 115-8: Stone 4-37 Warwickshire (11 pts) drew with Durham (10 pts) Scorecard

Durham held out for a draw with Warwickshire after collapsing while chasing 218 to win at Edgbaston.

The Bears were all out for 199 in their second innings, with India spinner Axar Patel (7-54) giving Durham 41 overs to get the required runs.

But Bears pace bowler Olly Stone, who added 4-37 to his seven first-innings wickets, reduced the visitors to 102-8.

Durham's ninth-wicket pair of Stuart Poynter and Matt Salisbury survived the final six nervy overs before the close.

Warwickshire's lead over Kent at the top is down to seven points after Kent and third-placed Sussex both won in this round of Championship fixtures.

The Bears are due to face those sides in their final two matches, following an away game at Leicestershire which starts on Monday.

Rain had shortened the third day's play at Edgbaston, leaving the prospect of a positive result for either team unlikely - until Patel tore through the hosts' batting line-up with a career-best effort to leave a tantalising run chase.

The last of his seven second-innings wickets was particularly freakish - Ryan Sidebottom's attempted pull shot struck Durham's short-leg fielder on the helmet and rebounded straight to the bowler, who gratefully took the catch.