County Championship: Nottinghamshire & Yorkshire draw at Trent Bridge

Tim Bresnan's 80 for Yorkshire was his highest Championship score of the season so far

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day four): Nottinghamshire 448: Slater 109 & 93-1 dec Yorkshire 498: Kohler-Cadmore 106, Ballance 104, Bresnan 80; Patel 6-114 Nottinghamshire (12 pts) drew with Yorkshire (12 pts) Scorecard

Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire both took 12 points from their County Championship draw at Trent Bridge.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (106) reached his first Championship hundred for Yorkshire, who batted on after securing maximum batting points.

Tim Bresnan's 80 helped them to 498 all out - a first-innings lead of 50.

Openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Ben Slater averted any chance of a spectacular Notts collapse, guiding the hosts to 93-1 when a draw was agreed.

Yorkshire have dropped into the relegation zone following Hampshire's win at Worcestershire and Lancashire's tied game with Somerset.

However, Yorkshire have a game in hand on Lancashire and trail them by one point before their pivotal Roses meeting begins at Headingley on Monday.

Notts batsman Ben Duckett:

"Obviously it's been a pretty good start for me getting a few runs, but it's a real shame we couldn't force a win.

"It was a tough wicket to get a result on and the rain yesterday affected that, but I've loved spending the week with the lads and fitted in very well.

"They've all welcomed me and it was nice to get some runs."

Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale:

"We've been heading in the right direction over the course of the season and working really hard and it's good to see the lads getting the rewards.

"It wasn't a great pitch for bowling on but it was very good for batting on. You've still got to get the runs and hopefully, going forward, that will give a few individuals a lot of confidence."