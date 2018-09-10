County Championship: Hughes impresses but Northants fight back against Derbyshire

Derbyshire's Alex Hughes finished with figures of 4-57

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground (day one): Northants 255: Zaib 57, B Curran 51; Hughes 4-57, Palladino 3-25 Derbyshire 60-2: Hughes 38* Derbyshire (3 pts) trail Northants (2 pts) by 195 runs Scorecard

Division Two strugglers Northants recovered from a poor start to end day one on a high against Derbyshire.

The hosts had slipped to 193-8 at tea, with Ben Curran (51) making a maiden first-class half-century.

Saif Zaib hit three sixes on his way to 57 as Northants were dismissed for 255, with Alex Hughes taking 4-57.

Hughes then ended the day 38 not out, although Derbyshire lost Billy Godleman for one and Wayne Madsen for a 10-ball duck to close 195 runs behind on 60-2.