County Championship: Kent edge into first-innings lead over Middlesex

Steven Finn
Steven Finn, who was Middlesex's second-highest scorer with 27 from 22 balls, is bowled by Kent's Joe Denly
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day one):
Middlesex 161: Fuller 37*; Stevens 4-44
Kent 189-9: Stevens 64; Stewart 60*; Fuller 3-47
Kent (3 pts) lead Middlesex (3 pts) by 28 runs
Scorecard

A remarkable 19 wickets fell at Lord's as promotion-chasing Kent edged into a first-innings lead against Middlesex.

Middlesex, who have only a slim chance of a return to Division One, slumped to 120-9 as Darren Stevens claimed 4-44.

But a 10th-wicket stand of 41 between James Fuller (37 not out) and Steven Finn (27) pushed them to 161 all out.

Second-placed Kent then collapsed to 82-7 before Stevens (64) and Grant Stewart (60 not out) put on 75 as the visitors reached the close on 189-9.

