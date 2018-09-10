County Championship: Dom Sibley ton helps Warwickshire outplay Leicestershire

Warwickshire vice-captain Dom Sibley made his highest score for the Bears

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Leicester (day one): Leicestershire 100: Barker 3-23, Stone 3-24 Warwickshire 190-3: Sibley 106, Trott 34* Warwickshire 3 pts, Leicestershire 1 pt Scorecard

Warwickshire took a big stride towards promotion back to Division One of the County Championship as they dominated day one against Leicestershire.

Looking to make up the ground lost in being held to a draw at home by Durham last week, the Bears dismissed their hosts for just 100 at Grace Road.

Keith Barker and Olly Stone each took three wickets, while England's Chris Woakes claimed two, and a run out.

The Bears reached 190-3 at stumps, of which vice-captain Dom Sibley hit 106.

His second century for the Bears - and only his fourth in first-class cricket - surpassed his previous best innings for the county, 104 against Kent at Tunbridge Wells in June.

Earlier, the main damage was done by a burst of four wickets in 10 balls, including the run out when bowler Woakes speedily picked up in his follow-through to throw down the stumps with Mark Cosgrove out of his ground.

Despite having failed to beat Durham, the Division Two leaders still began this round of fixtures seven points ahead of second-placed Kent, with Sussex a further five points back in third.

The Bears meet Sussex at Hove next week before hosting Kent in their final game.

Leicestershire wicketkeeper Ned Eckersley told BBC Radio Leicester:

"We got inserted in favourable bowling conditions, and they have a very good attack, but we're still obviously disappointed to get rolled over for 100. We expect more from ourselves than that.

"We didn't quite have the plans or application, perhaps, we let them bowl at us a bit without putting them under pressure, and they won that morning session comfortably. Then we came out and could have bowled better early on.

"The last session was a positive. We picked up three wickets to get into the game. But there's no getting away from the fact we're struggling with the bat. The senior players, myself included, need to put their hands up a bit more.

Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel told BBC WM:

"That was a really professional day from us. We haven't played red-ball cricket at Leicester for a long time. We weren't too sure what we were going to get, so to have them eight down at lunch was a fantastic start.

"Then for our opening partnership to actually get us ahead, that really gives us something to build on. The way Dom Sibley scored, his intent and positivity to get the game moving early, was great.

"We know he's a shotmaker and he can score quickly. To then go on and get to three figures was impressive."