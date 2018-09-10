County Championship: Payne and Miles put Glos on top v Glamorgan

Gloucestershire seamer David Payne bowled three maidens in his 12.1 overs

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day one): Glamorgan 137 (38.1 overs): Cooke 60; Payne 4-25, Miles 4-42 Gloucestershire 133-5 (55 overs): Howell 43; van der Gugten 2-12 Glamorgan 1 pt, Gloucestershire 3 pts Scorecard

Gloucestershire finished day one in Cardiff well placed on 133-5 in reply to Glamorgan's 137 all out.

Seamers Craig Miles (4-42) and David Payne (4-25) exposed Glamorgan's fragile batting after they crashed to 21-5.

Chris Cooke (60) led a brief counter-attack, adding 83 with Graham Wagg (33).

Benny Howell's 43 led Gloucestershire to near-parity by the close.

Timm van der Gugten took two for 12 in 15 overs as Gloucestershire took few risks, but the performance of their bowlers and Glamorgan's continuing top-order struggles meant the visitors had the better of the day.

Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg told BBC Sport Wales:

"Personally going out there and sharing some sort of partnership with Cooky was good, shame it couldn't carry on but it swung around early doors and unfortunately things didn't go our way.

"In the end, a good fight-back and we could have been on par with them if we'd taken two more wickets.

"There's a second innings to put it right, confidence has been spoken about in the dressing-room but that's something each individual has to deal with themselves."

Gloucester seam bowler David Payne told BBC Radio Bristol:

"The ball was swinging, which is what I like to see, and there was a bit of nip (off the pitch) for Milo, so it was doing a fair amount to begin with.

"Cooke came out and played with real intent, he showed the way to play and put the bowlers under pressure.

"It probably wasn't a 137 wicket... we'll get as big a lead as we can, and try to bowl as well as we did in the first innings."