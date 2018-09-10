County Championship: Sussex dominate despite rain-shortened day against Durham

Sussex bowler David Wiese took three wickets for just runs on day one against Durham

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one): Durham 92-7: Steel 25; Wiese 3-12 Sussex: Yet to bat Durham 0pts, Sussex 2pts Scorecard

Sussex all-rounder David Wiese took 3-12 as Durham struggled with the bat on a rain-shortened opening day.

Only 27.3 overs were possible because of the weather at the Riverside, but Sussex reduced the home side to 92-7.

Wickets fell regularly after just one over was bowled in the morning session and only Cameron Steel (25) and Michael Richardson (23) managed to pass 20.

Sussex, who are in the race to be promoted from Division Two, started the match eight points outside the top two.