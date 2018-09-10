County Championship: Lancashire dominate despite Tom Kohler-Cadmore century

Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Tom Kohler-Cadmore joined Yorkshire from Worcestershire in June 2017
Specsavers County Championship Division, Emerald Headingley (day one):
Yorkshire 209: Kohler-Cadmore 105*; Onions 4-76
Lancashire 105-0: Davies 57*, Brown 43*
Lancashire (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (1 pt) by 104 runs
Scorecard

Lancashire had the better of day one of the Roses match at Headingley despite Tom Kohler-Cadmore's second successive Championship century for Yorkshire.

He made an unbeaten 105, with a six and 16 fours, after Tom Bailey (3-18) helped reduce the home side to 33-4.

Kohler-Cadmore put on 105 with Jonny Tattersall (33) but Graham Onions took 4-76 as they were all out for 209.

Lancashire made a fine start in reply, reaching 105-0 at the close, with Alex Davies 57 not out and Karl Brown on 43.

Just one point and one place separated the relegation-threatened Roses rivals at the start of play, with Yorkshire skipper Steven Patterson back to lead his side after a month-long injury lay-off.

Lancashire had fast bowler Richard Gleeson in their side after his arrival from Northants and although he was on the receiving end of some punishment from Kohler-Cadmore, he bounced to mark his debut with figures of 3-74.

After Onions - who was capped by Lancashire during the day - bowled opener Jeet Raval for eight, Bailey's superb new-ball spell put Yorkshire on the back foot and it was only thanks to Kohler-Cadmore's 189-ball innings that they managed to eke out a single batting point.

Their attack, though, could not produce similar penetration as Davies reached 50 off 73 balls and posted an unbroken century stand with Brown before stumps.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you