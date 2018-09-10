County Championship: Lancashire dominate despite Tom Kohler-Cadmore century

Tom Kohler-Cadmore joined Yorkshire from Worcestershire in June 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division, Emerald Headingley (day one): Yorkshire 209: Kohler-Cadmore 105*; Onions 4-76 Lancashire 105-0: Davies 57*, Brown 43* Lancashire (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (1 pt) by 104 runs Scorecard

Lancashire had the better of day one of the Roses match at Headingley despite Tom Kohler-Cadmore's second successive Championship century for Yorkshire.

He made an unbeaten 105, with a six and 16 fours, after Tom Bailey (3-18) helped reduce the home side to 33-4.

Kohler-Cadmore put on 105 with Jonny Tattersall (33) but Graham Onions took 4-76 as they were all out for 209.

Lancashire made a fine start in reply, reaching 105-0 at the close, with Alex Davies 57 not out and Karl Brown on 43.

Just one point and one place separated the relegation-threatened Roses rivals at the start of play, with Yorkshire skipper Steven Patterson back to lead his side after a month-long injury lay-off.

Lancashire had fast bowler Richard Gleeson in their side after his arrival from Northants and although he was on the receiving end of some punishment from Kohler-Cadmore, he bounced to mark his debut with figures of 3-74.

After Onions - who was capped by Lancashire during the day - bowled opener Jeet Raval for eight, Bailey's superb new-ball spell put Yorkshire on the back foot and it was only thanks to Kohler-Cadmore's 189-ball innings that they managed to eke out a single batting point.

Their attack, though, could not produce similar penetration as Davies reached 50 off 73 balls and posted an unbroken century stand with Brown before stumps.